Summons – SUMMONS

AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER

State of Minnesota

Sherburne County

District Court

Judicial District: 10

Court File Number: 71-JV-17-204

Case Type: Juvenile

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

Nicole Moore Hackbarth

and

Corey Wendell Blowers

NOTICE TO: Corey Wendell Blowers, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 13880 Business Center DR, Elk River, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 13880 Business Center DR, Elk River, Minnesota, on July 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable Sheridan Hawley

Judge of District Court

BY: Pat Kuka

Court Administrator

Published in the

Star News

May 20, 27, June 3, 2017

