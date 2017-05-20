Summons – SUMMONS

AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER
State of Minnesota
Sherburne County
District Court
Judicial District: 10
Court File Number: 71-JV-17-204
Case Type: Juvenile
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Nicole Moore Hackbarth
and
Corey Wendell Blowers
NOTICE TO: Corey Wendell Blowers, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 13880 Business Center DR, Elk River, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 13880 Business Center DR, Elk River, Minnesota, on July 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Sheridan Hawley
Judge of District Court
BY: Pat Kuka
Court Administrator
Published in the
Star News
May 20, 27, June 3, 2017
691232