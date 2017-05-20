Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF LOST WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF SHERBURNE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 71-PR-17-62
In Re: Estate of
Donna L Hass,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 22, 2017, at 1:00pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the Decedents Will dated September 1, 2011, and for the appointment of Diane E. Putz, whose address is 25154 Helium Street NW, St. Francis, MN 5070 as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: May 15, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pat Kuka, Court Administrator
BERGLUND & BERGLUND, LTD.
John J. Berglund
MN# 7432
2140 Fourth Avenue North
Anoka, Minnesota 55303
Telephone: 763-427-5950
Facsimile: 763-427-7136
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
