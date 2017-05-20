Ordinances – CITY OF ELK RIVER

ORDINANCE 17 – 09

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 30, SECTION 30-803 – ANIMALS OF THE CITY OF ELK RIVER, MINNESOTA, CITY CODE

The City Council of the City of Elk River does hereby ordain as follows:

SECTION 1. That 30-803, Animals of the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances shall be amended to read as follows:

(d) Keeping of Chickens.

(1) Number and Type of Chickens

a. A maximum of 12 chickens (hens) are allowed on parcels 2.5 to 5 acres on all residentially zoned properties in the city.

b. For parcels within the R-1a zoning district, the number of chickens can be increased with a conditional use permit, as described in this section.

c. Chickens are not permitted on parcels below 2.5 acres in size in the R1-b, R1-c, and R1-d zoning district.

d. Roosters are not permitted on parcels 2.5 acres to 5 acres in size, unless a conditional use permit is granted.

(2) Chicken Coop and Run

a. Every person who owns, controls, keeps, maintains, or harbors chickens must keep them confined at all times in a chicken coop or chicken run.

b. Chickens are not allowed in principal or accessory structures.

c. Chicken coops may not be constructed on any parcel of land before construction of the principal structure.

d. A chicken coop will be considered an accessory structure and will count towards total lot coverage.

e. Chicken coops and runs must comply with all applicable building and zoning codes and regulations.

e. Setbacks

i. Chicken coops and runs must be setback at least 25 feet from any residential structure and at least 10 feet from the property line.

ii. Chicken coops and runs must be located in the rear yard. Corner lots must maintain front yard setbacks from all property lines adjacent to right-of-ways.

iii. A chicken coop and run may not be located within 45 feet of a wetland or stormwater pond.

f. Design Standards

i. Chicken coops may be no larger than 10 square feet per chicken and must be elevated between 12 and 24 inches to ensure air circulation beneath the coop. A chicken coop must have rodent resistant flooring.

ii. Chicken runs may not exceed 20 square feet per chicken and must have a protective overhead netting to keep chickens separated from other animals.

iii. Chicken coops and runs must be completely enclosed. A chicken coop and run must be enclosed with weather resistant wood or woven wire materials. Additionally, hardware cloth or similar material must extend one foot beyond the base of the coop and run area to protect from predators.

(3) Additional Requirements

a. Chicken feed must be stored in rodent-proof containers.

b. Chicken may not be kept or raised in a manner as to cause injury or annoyance to persons on other property in the vicinity by reason of noise, odor, or filth.

c. The slaughtering of chickens is prohibited.

The subsequent subsections will remain the same be re-lettered to incorporate the above subsection.

SECTION 2. That this ordinance shall take effect upon adoption and be published as provided by law.

Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Elk River this 15th day of May, 2017.

John J. Dietz, Mayor

ATTEST:

Tina Allard, City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

May 20, 2017

691294