Jesse James Adams charged with vehicle theft, fleeing police

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The Minnesota State Patrol had the benefit of a GPS monitoring system to track a stolen flatbed coming from the east metro this past week, but the alleged thief behind the wheel did not make stopping the truck easy.

Jesse James Adams, 34, of Big Lake, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer on May 12 in the Sherburne County 10th District Court. Judge Mary Yunker ordered Adams detained. Adams

St. Cloud dispatch advised at about 1:39 p.m. May 10 that a stolen truck was traveling westbound on Highway 10 at Jackson Avenue in the city of Elk River. The vehicle had been taken from a Menards home improvement store in Maplewood. The GPS unit in the truck indicated that the vehicle left the Menards parking lot at 12:15 p.m.

Elk River Police officers and state troopers attempted to stop the motor vehicle in Elk River, activating their emergency lights and sirens, but the driver of the truck made no attempt to stop.

A trooper reportedly caught up to the vehicle near Big Lake, where the driver of the stolen tow truck executed a U-turn to travel eastbound on Highway 10 back toward downtown Elk River, according to the complaint.

The driver ran red light at eastbound Highway 10 at Waco Street in Elk River. While proceeding on Highway 10 near Highway 101, the vehicle started losing its front tire. The driver proceeded through a red light at 171st Street at 50 mph, court documents said.

Law enforcement agencies used stop sticks, including a set of the devices placed at Joplin Street and Babcock Park along Highway 10 in Elk River by Elk River officers. The vehicle continued to proceed on Highway 10 out of Sherburne County and into Anoka County with all tires but the right rear tire deflated.

After crossing Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids, a state patrolman executed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver on the driver’s side of the pickup truck, and the stolen motor vehicle crashed into the median, the complaint stated.

The pursuit, which came to an end about 2:17 p.m., lasted about 37 minutes.

The driver was placed under arrest and taken to a hospital for a blood draw, but was not injured, according to Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Tiffani Nelson. He was later booked into Sherburne County Jail to await his first court appearance.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for motor vehicle theft. The charge of fleeing a peace officers comes with a possible sentence of three years of imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.