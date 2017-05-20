Great River Family Promise program to receive grant

Great River Family Promise in Sherburne County has won the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, to Great River Family Promise.

Great River Family Promise, based in Elk River, will use the funds to assist families experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs, provide them with a safe place to stay and help to find permanent housing as quickly as possible.

The Grow Communities program’s purpose is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support the causes that are important to them in their communities. Each year, farmers enter for a chance to win a $2,500 donation that they direct to a local nonprofit.

Since the program began in 2010, farmers have directed more than $26 million in donations across a broad cross-section of organizations that reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others.

“Farmers have directed funds to more than 8,000 community organizations across rural America since Grow Communities began,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “Farmers are truly committed to this program because they see the difference the donation makes in their community.”

For more information or to see a complete list of the 2017 America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipients, visit www.GrowCommunities.com.