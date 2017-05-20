County – SHERBURNE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

May 2, 2017

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on May 2, 2017, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota. Commissioner Schmiesing was absent due to a funeral. Call to order by the Chair was at 9:00 a.m. followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to approve the agenda for May 2, 2017 as presented.

Dolan/Fobbe unanimous to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

a) Approve the Special Workshop Meeting Minutes of April 13, 2017 as presented.

b) Approve the Regular Board Meeting Minutes of April 18, 2017 as presented.

c) Approve the addition of a Communications Media Specialist Position to the county staffing complement. Funding for the position will be split 50/50 between County levy dollars and the Sheriffs Office JIC fund. For 2017, the county levy funded portion of this position would be split through the use of existing county contingency and economic development funds (50% of each). The position would then be part of the standard budgeting process in 2018.

d) Approve MN Legal Gambling Premises Permit renewal for Princeton Youth Hockey Association, 511 Ice Arena Dr., Princeton, MN at The Finish Line Cafe;, 31924 125th St. NW, Princeton, MN 55371 AND at Fairway Shores, 28340 131st St., Zimmerman, MN 55398, (Baldwin Township). This is the yearly reporting as required in the Sherburne County Ordinance.

e) Approve out of state travel for the Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber to attend the Just Transition Fund Gathering in Washington DC. noting the only cost to the county would be staff time.

f) Authorize to pay the Township of Palmer for gopher bounties in the amount of $439.50 for 586 gophers for the year of 2016 noting report was submitted after the due date of March 1, 2017. Funds are available in the 2017 budget in account number 01-650.6828 for this reimbursement.

g) Approve Community Corrections Collection Agreement with Grand American Resources to enhance collection of unpaid supervision and program fees.

h) Approve Proclamation of May 6 12, 2017 as National Nurses Week in Sherburne County.

i) Approve Sherburne County IT to conduct a one-time IT project to move Big Lake Township to the Microsoft Office 365 Government Cloud.

j) Accept the 2016 Sherburne County Public Works Annual Financial Report as submitted and on file in the Sherburne County Public Works Department.

k) Approve the transfer of $201,028.00 from County State Aid Municipal Construction to County State Aid Regular Construction as per resolution.

l) Approve out of state travel for two GIS staff members and one Survey staff member to the National ESRI GIS Conference in California in July 2017. The GIS and Survey staff provide assistance for all departments and this would be a valuable training opportunity; the trip was approved in the 2017 budget and there are adequate funds available.

m) Approve Proclamation designating the week of May 14-20, 2017 as Police Officers Week in Sherburne County.

n) Proclamation designating the week of May 7-13, 2017 as Correctional Officers Week in Sherburne County.

o) Approve application and acceptance of the Central MN Community Foundation Grant in the amount of $1,200 to be used for the KIDS Choice Program; funding would be utilized by allowing purchase of materials to supplement the KIDS Choice curriculum; account #s 01-201-200-0000-5284 and 01-201-200-0000-6400.

p) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid April 12, 2017 in the amount of $662,021.21.

q) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid April 17, 2017 in the amount of $5,658.50.

r) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid April 19, 2017 in the amount of $83,733.99.

s) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid April 19, 2017 in the amount of $260,156.04.

t) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid April 21, 2017 in the amount of $301,276.54.

u) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid April 24, 2017 in the amount of $70.00.

v) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid April 28, 2017 in the amount of $853,140.91.

Commissioner Expense Claims: Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to approve expense claims, submitted by Commissioners as follows, with the stipulation that each Commissioner abstains from approving his/her own claim: Commissioner Burandt $362.95; Commissioner Dolan $349.51; Commissioner Fobbe $523.92.

Announcements: There were no announcements.

Open Forum: There was no-one present for the Open Forum.

Alicia Klepsa, Project Coordinator, Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention Coalition; Roxanne Schreder, Patrol Deputy; and Dan Bradley, Juvenile Probation Officer; and members of the Coalition, presented the 2015-2016 annual report and provided an update on upcoming events. The Substance Use Prevention Coalition is funded by the Drug-Free Coalitions Federal Grant. Sherburne County was awarded the grant in September of 2014 in the amount of $125,000 per year for five years with a match of $125,000 (cash and in-kind donations). The primary purpose of the Grant is to establish and strengthen community collaboration and to reduce youth substance use. Some of the programs reviewed were: 1) Be Real, 2) Sticker Shock, 3) Hidden in Plain Sight, and 4) Talk Early, Talk Often. The County is eligible to apply for a second 5 year grant. Discussion was held regarding a sustainability plan when the grant expires. The Board thanked the Coalition for the presentation and expressed appreciation for the work they do.

Maureen Wilkus, Behavioral Health & Protection Unit Supervisor, was present to review information about the current state of Adult Mental Health Services in Sherburne County and to request approval to proclaim May 2017 as Mental Health Month in Sherburne County. Petersen/Fobbe unanimous to approve the Proclamation of May 2017 as Mental Health Month in Sherburne County.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to discuss purchase of a sewer grinder. Dolan/Fobbe unanimous to approve the purchase of a $59,828.00 sewer grinder, to be funded by jail revenue, to better manage sewer debris which leaves the jail and government center. The County will pay for the purchase and installation and will set aside $1,000 per year to pay for ongoing and future costs in the event of equipment failures, replacements and/or overhauls; any funds not spent in year one will rollover to year 2 etc. for a total fund balance not to exceed $10,000. The City will own the grinder equipment and it will be located at City Halls lift station. The City will facilitate the installation of the grinder. The City will cover electrical costs, routine inspections and maintenance expenses.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss the request for Preliminary and final simple plat approval of Fradella Estates. Dolan/Fobbe unanimous to approve the Preliminary and Final Simple Plat of Fradella Estates consisting of 1 residential lot Legal Description: Outlot B Andersons Pine Cone Estates Sec 15, Twp 34, Rge 27 Orrock Township 14.88 acres General Rural District, as requested by Amelia and Nick Fradella, as recommended by the Planning Commission with the following conditions:

1. Park fees for one (1) lot = $800.

2. Access to CSAH 15 is denied. Driveway must take access from 255th Ave per Orrock Township.

3. The applicant must pay all property taxes in full prior to recording plat.

4. Plat must be recorded within one (1) year of County Board approval (May 2, 2017).

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss the request to amend an Existing Conditional Use Permit for Commercial Development by adding External Sales in a Commercial District. Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to approve to amend the existing Conditional Use Permit # 35456 Doc# 604064 for Commercial Development by adding External Sales in a Commercial District Property Address: 25315 US Hwy 169, Zimmerman Legal Desc: Lot 6 Block 1 Countryside Park Sec 16, Twp 34, Rge 26 Livonia Township 1 acre Commercial District, as requested by Max Johnson (Property owners are Max and Peggy J. Johnson), as recommended by the Planning Commission with the following conditions:

1. Items for sale on property to include up to two (2) docks, up to three (3) boat lifts, up to three (3) trailers, up to two (2) fire rings and up to two (2) items custom fabricated in the on-site shop.

2. Items for sale will be displayed outside along the north and west property lines (north of the free standing business sign).

3. The existing unpermitted construction/office trailer must be removed from the site no later than November 15, 2017.

4. There shall be no net increase in storm water runoff to the US Hwy 169 ROW from said property. Computations of all storm water directed toward the ROW shall be provided to MnDOT. Since the property abuts MnDOT ROW, a permit is required to perform any work in the right-of-way.

5. Excessive noise, glare, odors, traffic or other nuisances may be justification for the County to revoke or modify the terms of the CUP.

6. The CUP holder and/or property owner shall permit the County to inspect the property during normal working hours.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss the request for an Interim Use Permit for a Recreational Activity, construction of recreational athletic fields for use by the Big Lake School District. Discussion was held about the parking, lighting, and a PA system. It was noted that there is no new road access proposed for this request. Dolan/Fobbe to approve an Interim Use Permit for a Recreational Activity: Construction of Recreational Athletic Fields for use by the Big Lake School District. Legal Desc: NE1/4 of NE1/4 (full legal on file) Sec 20, Twp 33, Rge 27 Big Lake Township 40 acres General Rural District as requested by the BIG LAKE IND SCHOOL DISTRICT # 727, as recommended by the Planning Commission, with the following amended conditions:

1. All access to property must be from the west through the existing school parking lot access. No access will be permitted from the north to 205th Ave NW.

2. No wetland fill is proposed. A storm water pond is proposed between the existing wetlands. The Wetland Technical Evaluation Panel will require that the property owner obtain a no loss certificate through the wetland conservation act. This may be obtained by contacting Zach Guttormson in the County Zoning Department.

3. Must obtain a Storm Water and Erosion Control Permit from the County Zoning Department prior to commencing work on the site.

4. Must provide the County Zoning Department with a copy of the NPDES permit prior to commencing any work on the site.

5. Excessive noise, glare, odors, traffic or other nuisances may be justification for the County to revoke or modify the terms of the IUP.

6. The IUP holder and/or property owner shall permit the County to inspect the property during normal working hours.

7. Adequate restroom provisions and garbage pick-up services shall be provided by the school district.

8. Install curbing around the edge of the parking lot.

9. No lighting allowed.

10.No use of a permanent of portable Public Address System.

Motion carried with Commissioner Petersen voting nay.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss the request for a two-year Preliminary Plat Extension of Cluster Plat River Crest Farms. Motion by Commissioner Petersen to deny the request for a two-year preliminary plat extension of Cluster Plat River Crest Farms. Motion failed for lack of a second. Nancy Riddle handed out a map of the plat and the Policy for the extension of Preliminary Plats adopted by the County Board in 2007. Discussion was held about the recession and during that time more extensions were allowed. Discussion was also held regarding Ordinance changes and how Cluster plats are no longer allowed under the Sherburne County Ordinance. Nancy stated that if the extension was not approved, the preliminary plat approval would go away and the developer would need to reapply under the current ordinance standards. Commissioner Fobbe asked how the Planning Commission voted, and Nancy replied that they were split 5/4. Dolan/Petersen unanimous to deny a two-year extension of the Preliminary Cluster Plat of River Crest Farms approved in 2001. Extensions have been approved in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. 41 lots remain on the Preliminary Plat. Legal Desc: N1/2 of NE1/4 of NW1/4 & Th pt of SW1/4 of NW1/4 lying S of N 105.71 and S1/2 of NE1/4 of NW1/4, NW1/4 of NW1/4 & N105.71 (full legal on file) Sec 5, Twp 33, Rge 27 Big Lake Township 93.59 acres General Rural District and within the Transitional River District of the St. Francis River 714517, requested by Sherburne Holdings LLC (Property owner is CR Development, LLC), due to the fact that the County ordinance has changed and the plat no longer meets the criteria of the current ordinance.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss the permitting process in terms of the March 6th severe storm and tornado damage. A map showing the areas with storm damage was handed out. Nancy noted that the Building Inspector in the Zoning Department is having to talk to many of the insurance companies due to changes in building code. Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to direct Nancy Riddle to respond to Baldwin Townships letter sent to the County Commissioners in regards to the permitting process for storm damaged properties.

Patti Gartland, GSDC President, was present to give an update on the GSDCs programs and initiatives. She noted their annual meeting is scheduled on Thursday, May 4th at the Rivers Edge Convention Center and stated she looks forward to seeing the County Commissioners there. The Annual Report will be distributed at the annual meeting. A review of some key economic development projects of the past 5 years was given. No action taken.

Claims approved through warrants, resolutions, or contracts, totaling the following amounts, were paid as follows:

April 12, 2017

$ 662,021.21 Capital Project 2008-Government

$ 37,525.00 Dannys Construction Company, LLC

April 17, 2017

$ 5,658.50 Agency Collections

April 19, 2017

$ 83,733.99 Human Service Fund

April 19, 2017

$ 7,104.22 General Revenue Fund

$ 253,051.82 Agency Collections

April 21, 2017

$ 173,962.11 General Revenue Fund

$ 7,755.10 Public Works Fund

$ 5,805.33 County Ditch Fund

$ 1,135.53 Law Library Fund

$ 4,369.77 Solid Waste Fund

$ 29,313.13 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 124.91 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 10,000.00 Capital Proj Building, Land Acq.

$ 32,726.96 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 273.60 Agency Collections

$ 56.00 Taxes & Penalties Fund

April 24, 2017

$ 70.00 General Revenue Fund

April 28, 2017

$ 204,869.07 General Revenue Fund

$ 6,113.40 Public Works Fund

$ 4,934.18 Law Library Fund

$ 62,202.11 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 1,325.00 Forfeited Land Sale

$ 43,751.45 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 519,927.37 Agency Collections

$ 130.00 Taxes & Penalties Fund

$ 9,888.33 Towns & Cities Collections

Steve Taylor, Administrator

