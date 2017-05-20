City – City of Elk River

Sanitary Sewer Cleaning Notice

The City of Elk Rivers Waste Water Treatment Division

will begin jetting sewer lines this month as part of routine

maintenance. Jetting will occur throughout the city Monday – Friday (7:30a.m.-4:00p.m.), for 45 months.

One third to one half of the citys sanitary sewer lines are cleaned annually. Those requiring higher levels of maintenance are cleaned more frequently. Routine maintenance helps prevent blockages and backups.

The sanitary sewer lines are cleaned using high performance sewer cleaning equipment. A cleaning nozzle is propelled between manholes using highly pressurized water. The nozzle is then pulled back to the starting manhole, scouring the inside of the sewer line. Debris is pulled from the pipe and removed through the manhole with a vacuum unit. Any roots found in the lines are removed with a root cutter.

During the cleaning of sewer lines, air occasionally vents into a home through the sanitary sewer service line and ventilation system. If air does vent into the home, water in toilet bowls may bubble or surge, or in rare instances, splash out of the bowl. Please note that any water coming from this type of incident is from the bowl itself. During the jetting period, please check your sewer vents to ensure they are clear and keep your toilet lid down to minimize the potential of any water splashing out.

The common causes of air venting into homes during sanitary sewer cleaning include: air movement from normal cleaning operations, the use of higher pressure needed to clean sanitary sewer lines with a steep slope, sewer lines running close to the building, a plugged roof vent, and the size and complexity of the homes waste and ventilation system.

If you have any further questions, please contact the Waste Water Treatment Division at 763.635.1170.

Published in the

Star News

May 20, 2017

689569

http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/05/689569-1.pdf