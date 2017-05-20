American Health Care Act foes take message to Elk River bridge

Members of area “Indivisible” groups, who oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda, took to the bridge over Highway 169 on May 12 in opposition to the recent House passage of the American Health Care Act. The group brought attention to a concern people with pre-existing conditions will be harmed by the legislation. These same people have been calling for Rep. Tom Emmer to hold a town hall meeting. They have also had a regular presence at his office with plans to start something called “Show Up Saturdays,” starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The topic on May 20 will be Russia. Photo by Jim Boyle