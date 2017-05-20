Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SHERBURNE COUNTY

PROPERTY CLEANUP AND

BUILDING DEMOLITION PROPOSALS

Sherburne County is seeking Proposals for Property Cleanup and Building Demolition: Parcel #1- demolish/clean up of house on Lot 4, Block 3, 4 Village of Big Lake PID 65-403-0430; Parcel #2- property clean up on Lot 4, Block 2, Deer Forest, Becker Township PID 05-440-0220; and, Parcel #3-22130 County Road 15 PID # 10-103-4300 Sec 3, Twp 33, Range27, Big Lake all located in Sherburne County. A copy of the Request is available at www.co.sherburne.mn.us or from the Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr. NW, Elk River, MN 55330 (M-F 8-4:30) (763-765-4363). The proposals are due by May 30, 2017 4:30 p.m. with the award scheduled for June 20 at 9:45 a.m., Board Room at the address above.

Approved by Sherburne County Commissioners April 18, 2017; Attested by Diane Arnold Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer

