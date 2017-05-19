Zimmerman man, 22, dies in head-on crash

by Jim Boyle

Editor

A head-on crash just before 11 p.m. Thursday, May 11, claimed the life of a Zimmerman man. Morgan

A Princeton mother and her 2-year-old daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, Tim Morgan, 22, was traveling south on Sherburne County Road 19 near the intersection with County Road 38 in Baldwin Township when his Pontiac Grand Prix and a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Jenna Benson, 30, of Princeton, collided.

Morgan was deceased at the scene, while Benson and her daughter were transported by ambulance to Princeton Fairview Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Morgan was born June 9, 1994, in Monticello. He worked for Holtz Landscaping and often looked for work that involved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and had planned to take his son, Zaiden, fishing during the fishing opener.

His obituary said he was “Redneck Romeo” who liked big trucks, mud and going fast. He is remembered for being quick-witted and stubborn and taking pride in his country.

Morgan is survived by his son, Zaiden Morgan; parents, Kandice “Kandi” (Tony) Marsala of North Branch, Shane Morgan of Elk River; girlfriend, Kayla Orsund of Becker; siblings, Justin (Holly Thompson) Jones of Zimmerman, Melissa (Chase Hurdler) Johnson of Two Harbors, Hope Morgan of North Branch, Zachary Marsala of North Branch, Jacob Marsala of North Branch, Joshua Marsala of North Branch; grandparents, Joan Jones of Zimmerman, Betty Nyberg of Buffalo, Delbert Morgan of Becker, Madeline Marsala of Hertl, Wisconsin, Herbert Zimmerman of St. Paul; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mathew Morgan; grandfathers, Richard Jones and Bruce Nyberg.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 16, at Oakwood Community Church, Becker.