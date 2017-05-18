Thunder athletes earn all-conference honors

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Zimmerman track and field team made their way to Albany to compete in the Granite Ridge Conference meet on Tuesday, May 16. The girls came away with a seventh-place finish and the boys took fourth, with a number of athletes earning All-Conference honors, which are given to the first- and second-place finishers in each event.

Senior runner Wyatt Pramann was the first athlete from Zimmerman to be named All-Conference at the meet, placing first in the 1,600-meter run and breaking the school record with a time of 4:40.75.

“Wyatt ran an outstanding race,” distance coach Mike Back said. “It was a tactical race with lots of kids at the front and he did not make any mistakes. He was able to dig deep and out kick the rest of the field to win and set a new school record in the process. He showed a lot of poise and resolve for a runner who has never won a meet.”

Cheresa Bouley was the next Thunder runner to earn the title of All-Conference after she took first by setting a new school record in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:01.03 and taking third in the 800-meter run but meeting the All-Conference qualifying time with a 2:23.30.

“Cheresa Bouley won the 400 in 101.03, which is also a school record,” Back said. “She was able to come back on short rest and was third in a very talented 800 field, also hitting the All-Conference standard. She capped off her day with a 1:01.5 split in the 4×400 relay.”

The other All-Conference athletes from Zimmerman were Carter McEachern, taking first in the triple jump with a distance of 41-09.75; A.J. Martin, taking second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 17.10; Nash Payeur, taking second in the pole vault with a 10-10; Justin Robinson, taking second in discus with a 133-03; and Katie Jacob, taking third in the long jump, but meeting the All-Conference standard with a 15-10.50. Haydon Miller would then finish with All-Conference honorable mention honors after a third-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 19-03.50.