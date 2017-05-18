Royals honor Kangas, Kiesner, Secrist

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers girls golf team celebrated senior day at the Fox Hollow Golf Club on Tuesday, May 16.

Emma Kangas, Julianna Kiesner, and Megan Secrist were celebrated by their teammates and coaches, as they will soon be departing from the team. Megan Secrist has been a member of the Rogers varsity golf team since she was in seventh grade, and is one of a handful of Royals golfers to ever make it to the state tournament. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Kangas has been with the program for four years and has come along way since her first day. She bounced between the varsity and junior varsity teams a lot in prior seasons, but has become a mainstay on varsity this year, and a big reason why is because of her much improved short game.

Kiesner has also been in the program for four years, and while she has missed a few events this season because of vacations – including this one – she will be another player that’s hard to replace. She is a good leader for the young players, and has the ability to drive the ball a long ways off the tees.

Then there is Secrist. She has been a part of the Royals varsity team since she was in seventh grade, and is one of just a handful of players from this program to make it to the state tournament.

“She’s been a fixture for all that time and is doing great,” head coach Cyndy Meyer said. “She went to state a couple years ago as an individual. She’s going on to the University of Minnesota next year, she’s a three-sport athlete, a great student, just wonderful to be around. A real motivator for the other kids.”

As a team, the Royals finished second on their senior day, with Kangas shooting a team-low 79 – her lowest score of the season.

It will be hard to lose to these girls when the season comes to an end, but the team isn’t ready to say goodbye yet. They still have a number of matches yet to play, including the section tournament.

This may be the best chance the Royals girls golf team has ever had to make it to the state tournament, and Meyer knows she is going to need her seniors to step up for them to reach their ultimate goal.

“Our hopes are, that first day, that we make the top-4 teams, which I think we have a fairly good chance at that,” the head coach explained. “It would be lovely to make it to state as a team, and we have the potential to do that. If everything lines up right, it could – and I’m not going to say it should happen – but in my mind it should.”