Germaine M. Beaudry, 92

Germaine M. Beaudry, age 92 of Albertville, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2017. She was born October 12, 1924 in Fletcher, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Rosa (Goth) Schlegel.

Germaine enjoyed gardening and with her bounty she canned and loved cooking for people. She also began braiding rugs at age thirteen and has continued ever since. For enjoyment she loved playing cards, taking trips to the casino and watching the MN Twins.

Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Irvin Kruschke, Alvin Beaudry; sons, Earl Kruschke, Dennis Beaudry; son-in-law, Greg McDonald; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Beaudry; great-granddaughter, Grace Roering; brother, Leonard Schlegel; and sisters, Lorraine Amazi, Luella Rostratter.

She is survived by her children, Roger (Janice) Kruschke, Delores (Jerry) Roering, Darlene McDonald, Duane (Martha) Beaudry; daughters-in-law, Kathy Beaudry, Anne (Bruce) Ness; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Caroline Bebeau, Raymond Schlegel; special sister-in-law, Fran Beaudry; and many other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers are Jason Roering, Keith Kruschke, Jared Beaudry, Katie Blaul, Brian Kruschke, Sarah Beaudry and Bridget Kruschke

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Albert’s Catholic Church. Further visitation will be held Wednesday one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. Interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Dayton.

Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home.