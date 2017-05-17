Rotary honoree bikes, skis and plays piano

Student: Sydney Redepenning

Parents: Ross and Tracy Redepenning Redepenning

List the activities you have participated in and tell of your proudest accomplishments. I have participated in cross-country running, Nordic skiing, track, National Honor Society, and I have played the piano for 12 years. My proudest accomplishments are receiving All-Conference honorable mention in skiing my freshman year and winning the MMTA state piano contest the last three years.

What is your favorite class and why? What is your favorite subject? My favorite class this year is pre-AP English because we get to work on projects and essays that are relevant and important to us. My favorite subject is math because I like having a clear process to get straight-forward answers.

What are your future plans? I am planning on attending college after I graduate, but I am undecided as to where I will go and what I will study.

What are your hobbies and/or personal interests? I like to bike, ski and play the piano.

Who is your hero, if you have one, and why? My hero is my ski coach Kirsten Anderson because she works very hard at both teaching and coaching. She is always there for her athletes and students and is always showing that she cares about us. She has made a big impact in my life.

Tell of a most memorable experience that relates to school, personal interests or a hobby. One memorable experience from Nordic skiing was last year when the team went to Grand Marais over Christmas break. We eventually ended up staying in a school because the location was changed at the last minute! We had so much fun and the whole team became a lot closer.

How do you demonstrate leadership? I lead by example. I work hard and include people, hoping others will follow and do the same.

How do you approach academics to achieve success? I always stay on top of my homework and make sure I am understanding the material to avoid cramming the night before a test. I always ask for help when I need it.

What special projects have you done, in or out of school? I volunteer a lot with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in their walk, ride and advocacy programs as well as other JDRF events, including raising over $800 by doing the Shiver Elk River.

Why do you think you won this award? I think I won this award because I have worked hard and stood out as a leader this year.

What does it mean to you? This award means a lot to me because it shows that the effort I have put into school, sports, piano, volunteering, and being a leader is being noticed. I feel very honored to be chosen for this award.