Karen Keast was hired for the position of human resources technician effective May 17 for the city of Elk River.
The city went out to market after Katie Haase resigned. The city received 72 applications and offered interviews to six.
Keast has been working as a Program Assistant III in the human resources department at the city of Brooklyn Park for the past five years.
Keast hired for HR post in Elk River
