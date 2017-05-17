Attendance policy for city boards, commissions tweaked

The Elk River City Council approved at its May 1 meeting changes to its board and commission attendance policies to make it easier for staff, commissioners and liaisons to track.

The new policy defines lack of attendance for regularly scheduled monthly meetings as missing three meetings (regular or special meetings) during one calendar year.

Lack of attendance for all other commissions is defined as missing two meetings (regular or special) in one calendar year.

Members shall be automatically removed for lack of attendance. A member may appeal the termination by requesting a hearing before the Elk River City Council within 10 days of notice of termination. The policy started on May 2 and the calendar year will run through the end of December for this year and then begin anew.