Thunder win big, find balance

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Rain, lightning, thunder, and strong winds rolled through the Elk River area on Monday, May 15, and it looked as though all sporting events for the surrounding schools would once again be canceled. McKenna Butau threw six scoreless innings against Foley, allowing just four hits and striking out five batters. (Photos by Eric Oslund)

But the members of the Zimmerman High School activities department looked closely at the radar and believed everything was going to pass by the 4 p.m. start time of their home softball game against Foley. Things weren’t looking good as rain was still falling when the players were warming up on the field, but it would clear soon after that and turn into a beautiful day.

It’s a good thing that the game wasn’t rescheduled, as the Thunder ended up having a great game, defeating Foley 10-0 in six innings of play.

Defensively, they were led by senior McKenna Butau, who pitched all six innings, allowing just four hits and striking out five opposing batters. Madalyn Johnson led the way offensively, reaching base in all four of her at bats, and scoring twice.

Offensively, it was Madalyn Johnson, who reached base in all four of her at bats – scoring twice and stealing two bases. Camryn Keymes also had a good outing, going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate, and holding down the third base corner defensively.

Seven different players would score runs for the Thunder during this game, which is a good sign as they begin to move closer towards tournament play.

“There are times in our season when we have really struggled to stay consistent through the batting order,” head coach Emily Zahn said. “One major sign of a strong team is the ability to produce runs throughout the lineup, so it was a good sign to see that in our game on Monday.”