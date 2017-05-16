Sherburne seeks input on website

Sherburne County is looking at a redesign of its county website to better serve residents and customers.

A survey has been created to gather feedback, and the results of this survey will be used to help develop online tools and resources.

The survey is available on the county’s website and can be found at http://bit.ly/2qpiX50.

For more information, call Sherburne County Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber at 763-765-3007 or email him at [email protected]