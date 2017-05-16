Seminar offered for nonprofit marketing

A free seminar on effective social media marketing for nonprofits will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Keller Williams Reality, 16201 90th St. NE, Suite 100, Otsego.

The workshop will be presented by Trygve Olsen, BizzyWeb’s director of buzz development.

The event is co-hosted by Three Rivers Community Foundation and the Initiative Foundation. A grant writing specialist will also be on hand during the workshop.

For more information, contact Jason Hoskins, vice chair, Three Rivers Community Foundation, at [email protected] or Kristi Ackley, community philanthropy specialist, Initiative Foundation, at 320-631-2062 or [email protected]