New app puts trash information on phone

If you have a smartphone or tablet, you can download Elk River’s new app that puts garbage, recycling, contact information and more at your fingertips.

Amanda Bednar, Elk River’s environmental coordinator, said the mobile and web app contains information about residential garbage, recycling and organics services, tailored to the user’s neighborhood.

Special features include a search function to find how to dispose of out-of-the-ordinary items, tips for reducing and recycling waste, a link to ERMU allowing online bill payment, account changes and staff contacts.

The Recycle Coach app is free to download and is available from the iTunes Store and Google Play.