Cornerstone begins grand opening events

Cornerstone Ford/Chrysler in Elk River began its grand reopening event on May 5 for its freshly remodeled facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by fun activities every weekend in May.

After more than 15 years of business, the dealership outgrew its space and started the expansion and remodel in April 2016. Submitted photo

Rob Powell, vice president at Cornerstone Automotive in Elk River, prepared to cut the ribbon to mark the grand reopening of the dealership.

Project highlights include a total of more than 60,000 square feet of remodeled and expanded space with two new separate showrooms for Ford and Chrysler, new LED lighting, modern furniture, an open layout and a new service drive.

The new service drive allows customers easier access to the quick lanes and service lanes.

“For over 50 years, we have been a family-owned company with extraordinary employees doing everything we can for our family of customers,” Rob Powell said. “Thank you for the support.”

During the month of May, customers can enter to win prizes and participate in fun activities every weekend. For more information, visit www.cornerstoneauto.com

.