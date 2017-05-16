CAER distributed 458 tons of food

Community Aid Elk River, the food shelf based in Elk River, distributed 458.7 tons of food in 2016, according to the nonprofit’s 2016 annual report.

Other highlights:

•Nearly 100 homebound seniors living in low-income housing received monthly food orders from CAER in 2016.

•CAER had 667 volunteers who contributed more than 24,000 hours of service in 2016.

See the full 2016 CAER annual report at http://tinyurl.com/lsrh66m.