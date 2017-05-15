Sting boys continue to imrpove

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

They Spectrum boys golf team showed improvement during MCAA conference play on May 11 at The Links of Northfork in Ramsey.

The Sting were led by Alex Myrum with a 48. He was followed by Ryan Brown (51), Brayden Ashfeld (56), Isaac Opay and Carter Femrite both with a (57), and Conner Sharp (59). Spectrum placed fourth with a score of 212 behind Heritage (170), St Croix Prep (176) and Legacy (188).