Seniors painting by the lake to show their work

Paintings by resident artists of Guardian Angels by the Lake will be on display from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the senior living center located at 13439 185th Lane, Elk River.

Residents of the assisted living apartments and memory care units who are participating gather to paint each Tuesday afternoon with assistance from Harvey Schroeder and students from the Harvey Schroeder Painting Studio.

Artists will be present and refreshments will be served. The public is invited.

Below Eve Strobel (left) and Grayce Kerr (right) work on their paintings.