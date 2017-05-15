May 23 dinner planned to ‘Welcome Home Our Vietnam Vets’

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is hosting free military dinner in May to “Welcome Home Our Vietnam Vets.” The evening will include events to honor not only Vietnam vets but all members of the military and veterans.

Two veterans who served in Vietnam, Bill Wenmark and Dennis Berg, will be the guest speakers after the dinner.

Wenmark’s early desire was to become a physician. In 1969, after completing extensive technical medical training and three years in the U.S. Navy, he was assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy hospital and clinic. It was here that the direction of his life would be forever changed. With a family to consider, he volunteered to be transferred to the U.S. Marine Corps and a tour of duty in Vietnam as a combat corpsman. He did this with the knowledge that his life expectancy in Vietnam was three months. He became a decorated combat corpsman in Vietnam from 1969-70.

Berg served with the U.S. Army as a convoy driver with the 87th Transportation Company during his tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-67. He will relate his experience there that changed his life forever.

The evening will begin with the Elk River Police Honor Guard and Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen, who will pay tribute to Vietnam veterans.

This is the 10th military dinner given by Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and is open to all active military, reservists, National Guard, veterans and their families. This free dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at The Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St., Elk River. The Knights of Columbus will serve dinner with assistance from Boy Scout Troop 111.

Reservations are required; call the church at 763-441-1483 no later than Thursday, May 18.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Elk River continues to assist and serve military members and connect them to community resources. The organization provides information, counseling, guidance, networking with the community, and financial assistance to Elk River and surrounding community military members and veterans and their families, offering special emergency help when needed.

Any military members or veterans needing assistance can find more information at www.beyondtheyellowribbon.org.