Elks work through busy week of golf

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys golf team went a week without playing in a varsity event due to the cancellation of their conference meet at the Golden Valley Country Club, but they followed that week up with one of the busiest they had of the season.

They would play in three different events from May 8 to May 11, with a number of different golfers getting a chance to leave their mark.

First up was the Champion’s Cup at Windsong Farm on May 8. The Elks were led by Ihle Majers, who shot a 78. He was followed by Nick Perbix (80), D.J. Olson (83), Matt Syverson (86), Brady Holland (88), and Dylan Chouinard (91).

The Elks then played in a conference match the following day at the Refuge Golf Club, where they placed fourth as a team with a total score of 320. Chouinard rebounded from his performance at Windsong Farm to lead the team with a 76. He was followed by Holland (77), Marcus Ogren (80), Matt Paavola (87), Majers (88), and Andy Larson (95).

The team got the 10th off to rest up a little bit, but were right back at it on May 11 when they made their way up to the St. Cloud Country Club to play in an invitational. This time it was Perbix leading the way for the Elks, shooting an 80. He was followed by Caden Holt (82), Aaron Larson (82), Syverson (84), Andy Larson (87), and Ogren (89).

The Elk River girls team had just as busy a schedule as the boys had, also playing in three events during the week.

It started with a conference match against Anoka on May 8 at Northfork. Abbey Filipiak and Isabel O’Konek both led the way with a 41. They were followed by Grace O’Konek (42), Toni Baldwin (46), Dani Dokken (48), and Sophie Riebel (53).

The girls followed that event up with an invitational at the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing. The team from Red Wing finished first with a team score of 304, which is more indicative of how a college team would play. The Elks, on the other hand, finished in the middle of the pack with a score of 349. Filipiak once again led the way, shooting an 86. She was followed by Grace O’Konek (87), Isabel O’Konek (88), Dokken (88), and Baldwin (95).

The Elks then had another conference meet to play in on May 11, and finished with a team score of 185. This time it was Isabel O’Konek leading the way with a 45. She was followed by Filipiak (46), Grace O’Konek (47), Baldwin (47), Dokken (49), and Riebel (52).