Commissioners approve media specialist post

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved the addition of a communications media specialist position at its May 2 meeting.

The position will report to the assistant county administrator and the chief deputy sheriff and provide strategic oversight and direction for all media efforts to promote, support and enhance the image, goals, mission and vision of Sherburne County.

Among the essential duties and responsibilities will be to assist and coordinate branding activities, explore trends in new communication media tools and support the ongoing development of the county’s website and its internal communications.

The Sherburne County Board talked about a having a branding and communications plan to address a host of issues, including the need for new county logo as the county works on an expansion and remodel project.

County Administrator Steve Taylor said there are several versions of the county’s logo, and there will be more than 1,000 doors in need of signs at the government center as the project wraps up.

Taylor and Sheriff Joel Brott have met with design firms and received quotes.

The county’s website is also in dire need of an update, Taylor said.

The other big need identified was media communications. Currently the county’s communications are decentralized and it has no presence on social media.

There is a need to integrate logo, communications, social media and media relations, as well as a need to share the county’s successes, Taylor said.

The communications position was developed after a survey of department heads was conducted on how that position would help meet the needs of their departments to disseminate information to the public.

The position will be split 50/50 between county levy dollars and the Sheriff’s Office jail revenue. The position will pay between $57,491 and $80,475 with the starting range between $57,491 and $68,983.