Elk River-native Connie Larson, the daughter of Jim Osterman and Carol Osterman, got an early Mother's Day present.

Jesse Larson (at right), her stepson and a contestant on “The Voice,” invited her to come for a taping of a special Mother’s Day episode that aired on May 8.

“It was an honor,” Connie Larson said of being there and seeing all that he does in preparation for a show. “I am even more proud of him now than I was before.”