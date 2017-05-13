Probates – AMENDED NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF SHERBURNE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 71-PR-17-52

In Re: Estate of

KURT PATRICK BEUCLER,

Deceased

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 8, 2017 at 1:00 P.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, MN 55330 on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedents heirs, and for the appointment of JODI L. BEUCLER, who resides at 119 Crescent Street, Big Lake, MN 55309, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 24, 2017

BY THE COURT

Pat Kuka,

Court Administrator

SMITH, PAULSON, ODONNELL &

ERICKSON, PLC

MICHAEL J. PATERA

MN# 013501X

201 West 7th Street

Monticello, MN 55362

Telephone: (763) 295-2107

Facsimile: (763) 295-5165

[email protected]

Published in the

Star News

May 13, 20, 2017

