Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 19, 2002

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $139,359.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Constance N. Mutchler, a single person

MORTGAGEE: American Residential Mortgage, LP

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 31, 2003 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 494995

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: September 03, 2008

Recorded: November 04, 2008

Document Number: 682556

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: February 11, 2013

Recorded: August 26, 2013

Document Number: 777137

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: May 17, 2016

Recorded: July 11, 2016

Document Number: 823039

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: TCF Mortgage Corporation

Dated: December 19, 2002

Recorded: January 31, 2003 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 494996

And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Dated: May 02, 2006

Recorded: June 15, 2006 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 624000

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: January 27, 2014

Recorded: February 06, 2014 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 784298

And Corrective Assignment Recorded: September 17, 2014 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 792895

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1000212-4800180550-4

Lender or Broker: American Residential Mortgage, LP

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

Property Address:

11812 Highland Rd NW,

Elk River, MN 55330-1373

Tax Parcel ID Number:

75-428-0256

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot 24, Block 2, Ridgewood East, according to the recorded plat thereof, which lies Easterly and Southeasterly of the following described line:

Beginning at a point on the South line of said Lot 24 distant 127.71 feet East of the Southwest corner of said Lot 24; thence North 1 degree 25 minutes East 33.16 feet; thence North 46 degrees 05 minutes 20 seconds East 65.83 feet to the Northeasterly line of said Lot 24 and said line there terminating. The South line of said Lot 24 has an assumed bearing of North 89 degrees 21 minutes 04 seconds East, according to the recorded plat thereof, on file and of record, in the office of the County Recorder in and for Sherburne County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $129, 250.23

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

May 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 16, 2017, or the next business day if November 16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: April 01, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037355F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for May 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to June 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: April 25, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037355F01

