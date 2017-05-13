Notice of Public Hearings – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF SERRANOS BROTHERS CATERING LLC

1. Serranos Brothers Catering LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, does hereby state that it is in the process of dissolving.

2. The company filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State on May 3, 2017.

3. The address of the office to which written claims against the company must be presented is: c/o DeWitt Mackall Crounse & Moore S.C., Attn: WJO, 1400 AT&T Tower, 901 Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

4. The date by which all claims must be received shall be August 11, 2017.

SERRANOS BROTHERS CATERING LLC

By:/s/ Marco Serrano

Its: Chief Manager

Published in the

Star News

May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2017

687078