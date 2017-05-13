Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ZIMMERMAN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED the Zimmerman Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at or after 7 p.m., at City Hall, 12980 Fremont Avenue, to consider a conditional use permit request for a home occupation on property zoned R-1 Single Family Residential District. The request is made by Keila Bibeau, 13584 4th Avenue South, to allow the operation of a hair salon in an attached garage. The property is legally described as Lot 1, Block 5, Marturano Meadows Second Addition.

This hearing is open to any interested person at which time you may appear, either in person or by agent, in opposition or support of the request. Written comments will also be considered.

Randy Piasecki

City Administrator

