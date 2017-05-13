Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ELK RIVER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Elk River Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway, to consider a request by Darren Lazan and Mary Matze for a Conditional Use Permit to permit a building addition, accessory outside storage, and other site improvements located at 15683 Jarvis St NW, Case No. CU 17-12.

The Elk River City Council will also conduct a public hearing concerning this matter Monday, June 19, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway.

General description of the subject property is north of U.S. Highway 10 and east of Jarvis Street (15683 Jarvis Street NW). Legal description of the subject property is Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 1, AR-MON COMMERCIAL PARK, Sherburne County, MN.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Tina Allard, City Clerk, at 763.635.1000 by May 19, 2017.

If you would like information regarding the above-described public hearing notice, please call Elk River City Hall at 763.635.1000. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing to express their questions and/or comments.

