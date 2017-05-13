Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ELK RIVER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Elk River Planning Commission acting as the Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 6:30 p.m., at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway to consider a request by Robb and Carol Gass for side yard setback variances at 20701 Elk Lake Road NW, Case No. V 17-01.

If the Board of Adjustments denies the request or an appeal is made by any interested party by June 2, 2017, the application will automatically be forwarded to the City Council for consideration. That meeting will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

General description of the subject property is east of Elk Lake Road NW and south of 207th Avenue NW (20701 Elk Lake Road NW). Legal description of the subject property is part of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 33, Range 26, Sherburne County, Minnesota, as described in Instrument 113372. A complete legal description is available at City Hall.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Tina Allard, City Clerk, at 763.635.1000, by May 19, 2017.

If you would like information regarding the above-described public hearing notice, please call Elk River City Hall at 763.635.1000. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing to express their questions and/or comments.

Chris Leeseberg,

Senior Planner

Community Operations & Development

Published in the

Star News

May 13, 2017

688416