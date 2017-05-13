Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 08, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $247,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Matthew W. Tomaszewski and Darleen Robin Tomaszewski, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Ameripath Mortgage Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF REGISTERING:

Registered: October 26, 2006 Sherburne County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 39458

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: New Century Mortgage Corporation

Dated: August 08, 2006

Registered: October 18, 2012 Sherburne County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 47837

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee under Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of December 1, 2006 MASTR Asset-Backed Securities Trust 2006-NC3 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-NC3

Dated: September 24, 2012

Registered: October 18, 2012 Sherburne County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 47838

Transaction Agent:

Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Ameripath Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 6927

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

Property Address: 11005 42nd St SE, Clear Lake, MN 55319-9753

Tax Parcel ID Number:

40-406-0134; 40-407-0390

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 36 and 37 of Wildwood Addition, and Lots 38 and 39 of Second Addition to Wildwood Addition, according to the duly recorded plat thereof, Sherburne County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $252,806.24

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 27, 2017, or the next business day if December 27, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 11, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee under Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of December 1, 2006 MASTR Asset-Backed Securities Trust 2006-NC3 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-NC3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036925F01

Published in the

Star News

May 13, 20, 27,

June 3, 10, 17, 2017

687188