Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 28, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $210,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Pamala I. Ivers and Donald C. Ivers, Wife and Husband, As Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 23, 2007 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 641479

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as trustee for SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2007-BR4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BR4

Dated: April 18, 2017

Recorded: April 20, 2017 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 837303

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100488910116245936

Lender or Broker: New Century Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

Property Address: 13213 293rd Ave, Princeton, MN 55371-3419

Tax Parcel ID Number:

01-029-2105

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 35, Range 26, described as follows: Commencing at a point on the East line of said Northwest Quarter, which point is 40 rods (660 feet) South of the Northeast corner of said Northwest Quarter; thence west at right angles a distance of 370 feet, which is the point of beginning of the tract herein conveyed, thence North at right angles a distance of 40 rods (660 feet) and to the North line of said Northwest Quarter; thence West along the North line thereof a distance of 290 feet; thence South at right angles to the South line of the North 50 rods (825 feet) of the Northwest Quarter; thence East along said South line of said North 50 rods (825 feet) of Northwest Quarter, a distance of 6 rods (99 feet); thence North at right angles a distance of 10 rods (165 feet); thence East to the point of beginning of the tract herein described, Sherburne County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $202,717.92

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 27, 2017, or the next business day if December 27, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 05, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as trustee for SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2007-BR4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BR4

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037418F01

