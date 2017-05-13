Kelley Farm starts new chapter

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Supporters of the Oliver Kelley Farm gathered Saturday, May 6, to toast the grand opening of a new visitors center and other additions to the living history farm that will carry the site decades into the future.

After breakfast and a program, several hundred ventured outside for a ribbon-cutting and planted seeds for the future.

D. Stephen Elliott, the director and CEO of the Minnesota Historical Society, led a program and spread thanks around to all those who helped save the farm years ago. He noted all the efforts that went into securing $10.5 million in bonds from the Minnesota Legislature and the governor in 2014 and raising another $4 million in private sector funds that are being used to cover the cost of a new visitors center and a host of other amenities on the farm. Construction started in 2015.

“And today we are dedicating these wonderful new facilities that will serve us for decades to come,” Elliott said. D. Stephen Elliott, director and CEO of the Minnesota Historical Society, led a grand opening program in which thankfulness was plentiful.

The project increased the size of the visitor center and built engaging classrooms, including a teaching kitchen and various shelters to support visitors and assorted programming.

With all the enhancements, Elliott said the farm will be able to handle 400 visiting students at one time on the property.

“It’s one of the very few historic sites that actually raises animals for production and farms the land,” Elliott said in his opening remarks. “In fact, in 1985 Jay Anderson in a living history source book said the Kelley Farm was ‘one of the most ambitious living history farming programs on the continent.’

“The farm animals and hands-on learning experiences continue to delight kids in Minnesota of all ages.”

The site hosts approximately 30,000 visitors a year, about half of which are students on field trips. In the last 20 years about 500,000 students have come to the farm.

“With this expansion, we believe we will be able to increase school visitation by 50 percent over the next five years,” Elliott said. “With the proximity to metro, growing interest in food and the importance of agriculture in Minnesota, we think that family and individual attendance will also grow significantly.”

The Oliver H. Kelley Farm is a National Historic Landmark located along the Mississippi River in Elk River. It is the homestead of Oliver H. Kelley, founder of the first successful national farming organization, the Grange.

The Grange purchased the farm in 1935 and donated it in 1961 to the Minnesota Historical Society to preserve and manage while telling the story of Oliver H. Kelley, Minnesota agriculture, and the Grange.

Since the construction of the visitor center in 1981, the farm has operated as a living history program of Kelley’s 1860s farmstead.

Elliott thanked site manager Bob Quist and program manager Ann Bercher and the interpreters for all their hard work and dedication to remain open during construction.

“Through their efforts, patience and perseverance, there was no interruption in service,” Elliott said.

Elliott also thanked the members of the historical society’s executive and emeritus councils, its current governing board and former board members.

He thanked numerous legislators. Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer held Jackson Zerwas, the son of Rep. Nick Zerwas and his wife Bette Zerwas, as she made her way to a tractor at the grand opening of the Oliver Kelley Farm on May 6. Just like she would with her own grandchildren, she wanted to give Jackson a chance to be on a farm tractor.

“So many legislators have been advocates,” he said and turned the microphone over to Reps. Nick Zerwas, Bruce Anderson and Sens. John Hoffman and Mary Kiffmeyer.

“This is a far cry from the first tour I had as an elected official,” Zerwas said “Bob Quist took me around the property and then we stopped outside the bathrooms.”

Quist told this story that Zerwas had trouble believing and then it dawned on him that it was true, and it was true every day when students came through the Kelley Farm: There was one portable bathroom for the boys and one portable bathroom for the girls.

“He talked about shuffling hundreds of students through that bathroom and every day getting them to wash their hands before lunch,” Zerwas recalled. “Bob said to me, ‘And sometimes the students didn’t make it.’ ”

Now when Zerwas, a Republican lawmaker from Elk River who carried the bonding for the farm in a House bill, looks back to the facility that worked for so many years and the number of students that were touched, he says he is amazed.

“It amazes me that we were able to have such an impact with such a limited facility,” Zerwas said. “I look now at what we have available for Minnesota students for the coming decades – it’s amazing.”

Zerwas gave a special shout-out to John Kuester, who led the Friends of the Kelley Farm who worked to save the farm when it was in danger of being mothballed and continues to bolster the farm’s operations with support.

“This building wouldn’t be here today without John Kuester,” Zerwas said. “John Kuester and the Friends of the Kelley Farm would not let this project die. They would not let the Kelley Farm close when it was in peril. They rallied to support it. They saved it. They brought it forward. The Friends of the Kelley Farm are the heroes in this story, and they deserve that credit.”

Kiffmeyer, who has plenty of experience farming, said she didn’t need to come to the farm to know about it. John Kuester was recognized for leading the Friends of the Kelley Farm.

“But I think for the appreciation there’s lots of kids that don’t understand where things come from,” she said. “They think milk just appears in a grocery store and don’t have a connection for how it gets there, the feed that goes into it, the equipment, the economy. Minnesota has a huge agrarian economy.

“This is the only place you see the working past connected to the working future. That is so important for our future, for everybody and the students in particular.”

She said the hands-on nature of the farm is what really makes the site so successful.

“Kids love that,” she said. “They will not forget what they have touched and the positive experiences they have here.”

Kiffmeyer touched on bipartisanship and how she worked with Sen. John Hoffman, a DFLer, who championed the bill in the Senate.

He also spoke at the breakfast, noting the facility and farm are open to all, including those with physical handicaps.

Elliott applauded the bipartisanship.

“Everybody together recognizing the importance in history in our lives today,” he said. “History is not something you study to learn about the past. History is the context for the world and helps set the agenda for today.”

Greg Page, the retired chairman and CEO of Cargill, also spoke. He talked about how people get their understanding of food from various sources and the need for sound curriculum.

“The Minnesota Historical Society needs to be the messengers of information,” he said. “The message in farming is very positive in terms of sustainability and affordability and in terms of interest in preserving the quality of water in Minnesota.

“We need to bring consumers and farmers together.”

Lydia Botham, the vice president of community relations for Land O’ Lakes, spoke on behalf of the president and CEO Christopher J. Policinski of Land O’ Lakes and its foundation.

“Two generations ago, if you had a question about food or farming, you probably personally knew a farmer,” she said. “Today, that’s not true. Only 2 percent of the population have a connection to agriculture.”

Elliott said the Kelley Farm is on stable footing now, as an endowment to support the farm on an ongoing basis has been established.

“That’s a pretty significant accomplishment,” he said to the audience. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Elliott also thanked Bob Quist, the site manager for the past 15 years and an assistant site manager for 12 years before that.

“Bob had the vision for the facilities needed to support the program,” he said. “I have learned a lot from Bob. We’re sitting here today because of Bob’s persistence.”

Quist received a standing ovation. He humbly said: “I’m just the steward. I’m just a caretaker for this project.”

He went on to talk about some of the supporters who were not there.

“All across Minnesota there are tractors rumbling through fields and a bunch of them are being driven by women and men who are supporters, stakeholders and partners,” he said. “They’re working today so we can eat for the coming year.”

Quist thanked a litany of others, including former site manager Jim Mattson who hired him and his staff who afforded him the opportunity to champion the farm.

He singled out several people, including Ann Bercher, the manager of programming and the brains of the operation.

“For more than 20 years she has been the one helping co-workers,” Quist said. “When you talk to an interpreter, they learned what they learned from her. The program and vision comes from her.”

Quist also spoke about the people who built the visitors center and all the other amenities and have done such a wonderful job.

“This is a community place,” he said. “We’re engaging in a new phase of the Kelley Farm. As you walk around today, use your imagination, because it’s going to continue to change and grow. We’re going to keep adding features as we go.”