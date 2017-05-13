Crash claims life of Zimmerman man; Princeton mother and daughter suffer non-life threatening injuries

A head-on crash just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 claimed the life of a Zimmerman man and a Princeton mother and her two-year-old daughter suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, Tim Morgan, 22, was travelling South on Sherburne County Road 19 near the intersection of County Road 38 in Baldwin Township when his Pontiac Grand Prix struck a Jeep Cherokee being driven by Jenna Benson, 30, of Princeton.

Morgan was deceased at the scene, while Benson and her 2 year old daughter were transported by ambulance to Princeton Fairview Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.