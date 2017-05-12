Passion for river lands local at governor’s opener

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Andrew Rasmusson’s attraction to ponds, creeks, dams, lakes and rivers — anything with fish in it, really — was immediate and strong.

Rasmusson, a Princeton man who grew up in Elk River near the Sportsman’s Club, was introduced to fishing by his father as young boy.

His very first fishing opener came at the age of 6 or 7 years while “up north.”

Last year’s opener was a quiet one, the first since his father died after the three-year battle with brain cancer.

He will spend this year’s in St. Cloud while helping out at the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, a four-day extravaganza of fishing and a sampling of Minnesota’s summer tourism scene.

Rasmusson, 29, was tapped for his experience on the Mississippi River as a member of the Upper Mississippi River Smallie Club. His itinerary is basic, but it will include such things as giving media and other dignitaries a ride on the water, offering fishing instructions to sponsors and showing off the Mississippi River that some call one of Minnesota’s best kept fishing secrets.

“How can it be a secret?” Rasmusson said. “We drive by it every day.”

Attraction to water

Rasmusson’s attraction to the water — and the fish in it — is perhaps what separates himself from most others. Things he can’t tolerate are sitting in a restaurant overlooking a lake and getting up early on a Saturday morning to mow the lawn and finding the sun out and a lack of wind.

His brain races with thoughts of “What are we doing here – we could be out there (fishing).”

His bolt-action response is to grab fishing poles and load up his boat for a morning, afternoon, evening or day on the water. Submitted photo

Andrew Rasmusson is always ready to go fishing and will share his passion at the governor’s opener.

As for the Mississippi River, its allure is tremendous for the machinist who would like to make some bucks off a guide service and retire sooner rather than later to do it full time.

The Mississippi River is the most challenging of waterways Rasmusson chooses to navigate regularly, but the fishing is amazing. Sometimes it’s so good he says he actually feels bad for the fish.

When asked to describe the river, Rasmusson pauses to reach for the right word like he’s picking out a lure to land a trophy fish.

“It’s unforgiving, that’s what I would say about the Mississippi,” he said, a smile suggesting he loves the challenge of it. “It’s constantly changing. The water levels. The currents. The rocks.”

He remembers one outing he entered the water Babcock Park, he powered his way fighting a wind at 2.5 mph to the Otsego levy and floated back down from the wind at 10 mph.

His newest jet boat can function in water as shallow as 4 inches, and in the spring when waters are high, he can make quite an impression. He hopes to do that this weekend.

“We have been asked to show people a good time,” he said.

Rasmusson, who has had many join him on the river for an excursion, said many leave convinced they “need to get a jet boat,” but they never get one, he said.

Beginnings

As a youngster he and his buddies dabbled with goldfish and minnows in ponds and creeks. As teenagers they began to pull copious amounts of carp out of the waters that spilled out of Lake Orono and into the Elk River at the Orono dam. And when he graduated from Elk River High School in 2006, his father bought him his first jon boat. It wasn’t his last.

He was introduced to the Upper Mississippi River Smallies Club when his wife, Samantha, began to take over ownership of Flowers Plus in Elk River. A son of one of the original owners was involved at the time. Andrew Rasmusson learned how to fish from his father as a young boy. Here, he and his dad showed off his catch.

The club offers small fishing tournaments for its 30-some members, a group of river rats with jet boats who enjoy fishing for smallmouth bass and want to protect the Mississippi River. The club’s slogan is simple: Conservation of smallmouth bass and the Mississippi River.

Although the number of his fishing buddies on any given weekend has dwindled, Rasmusson finds he meets so many people through the sport. He enjoys that aspect and has turned his passions over in ways to introduce and connect others to the sport. He has helped disabled veterans. He’s a high school fishing club instructor. And now he will find himself at the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.

“It’s a blast,” he said. “It’s nice to do different things and meet so many new people.”

Rasmusson enjoys teaching the craft, and he recently affixed his rig with stickers promoting himself as a guide. Whether that pans out, he will continue to make time for fishing.

“It’s not about having time,” he said. “It’s about making time.”