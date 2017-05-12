‘Beauty and the Beast’ auditions set

Elk River Community Theatre will present “Beauty and the Beast” this summer.

This tale has parts for actors of all ages.

Auditions are being held from 7-9 p.m. May 15 and 16 at Parker Elementary School, 500 School St., Elk River.

Callbacks are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19. Performances will be held July 21-23 at Zabee Theater at Elk River High School and July 28-30 at the new theater in Zimmerman High School.

Music and choreography rehearsals begin June 12. Anyone seeking a lead role should prepare a short song, a monologue (two minutes or less) and come dressed for movement. Information about specific roles can be found at ERCT.org.