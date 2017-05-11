Police report: Suspect attacks, robs man at Elk River business

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A suspect attacked and robbed a man May 5 as he was opening Hitech Motorsport in Elk River for business.

The victim called police at 8:13 a.m. to report being attacked by a white male who took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said police set up a perimeter and called in the State Patrol helicopter and an Anoka County K-9 to help search for the suspect but did not locate him. Police continue to investigate the case, Kluntz said.

The business is located in the 16000 block of Highway 10.

Four injured in crash on Highway 169

Four people were injured when three vehicles collided at the Highway 169-Main Street intersection in Elk River May 5. The crash was reported at 8:18 a.m.

A 2005 Acura was northbound on Highway 169 and stopped at the red light at Main Street when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Pontiac Montana driven by Sheldon Warbonnett, 27, of Onamia. The two vehicles then made contact with a 2004 Acura, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Four people were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries: Warbonnett; the driver of the 2005 Acura, Duane Peterson, 75, of Robbinsdale; and two passengers in the Montana, Angela Hansen, 29, Duluth, and Victor Nayquonabe, 30, Onamia, the State Patrol reported.

All five people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.

Motorcyclist crashes after being hit by debris

A 54-year-old Zimmerman man was injured when he was struck by a piece of debris and lost control of his 2004 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle in Elk River.

The State Patrol reported that Frank Ronning was southbound on Highway 169 north of County Road 33 about 9 a.m. May 5 when the incident occurred. He came to rest in the northbound side of the center median.

North Memorial Air Care landed and transported the man to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, according to the Elk River Police Department.

Rash of thefts from vehicles reported

Several items are missing after a rash of thefts from vehicles during the night of May 2:

•A Makita combo drill set valued at $250 was reported stolen from a truck parked in the 13300 block of 179 1/2 Avenue in Elk River.

•Multiple items were stolen from a Toyota Corolla parked in the 19000 block of Vernon Street.

•Several tools were taken from the back of an unlocked van that was parked in the street in the 11000 block of 190th Lane.

•A suspect went through a vehicle parked in the 19000 block of Rush Court, but nothing was reported missing.

•Two iPads and some gift cards were stolen after someone broke into a vehicle in the 19000 block of Rush Court.

•A Dell laptop, iPhone 7 and a POW/MIA folding knife were stolen from a vehicle in the 19000 block of Vernon Street. The vehicle was in a garage, but the victim believes he must have failed to close the garage door.

•A laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 11000 block of 190th Lane.

•Someone entered an open garage in the 11000 block of 192nd Avenue in Elk River and went through two vehicles that were parked inside. An empty purse and wallet containing about $110 was taken from one of the vehicles and nothing was taken from the other. A long board was also stolen from the garage. Total loss is approximately $300.

Man reports a fictitious robbery

A Roseville man, 24, who reported being robbed at knifepoint in the Elk River Wal-Mart parking lot has been cited after police concluded that the crime never occurred.

The man had told police May 7 that four men surrounded him and demanded his money, with one of the men displaying a knife. He also gave police information about the vehicle, which police later located and stopped. “Through their investigation, police concluded that the Roseville man falsely reported the robbery, so he was cited for that offense,” according to Kluntz.

License plate reported stolen

The rear license plate on a white 1997 Monte Carlo has been stolen while the car was parked in the 20 block of Third Street in Elk River.

The theft was reported at 8:28 p.m. May 3.