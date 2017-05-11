A good day to be an Elk

Both the Elk River baseball and softball teams made their way to Park Center on Tuesday, May 9, and there wasn’t much frowning to be seen, at least if you were an Elk. And if you were, then it was all smiles as the softball would come away with 20-1 win in five innings, and the baseball team won 15-3 in six innings.

Softball: Shelby Novotny is all smiles as she circles the bases after hitting a 5th inning home run. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Kincaid Strain got the win for the Elk River softball team after she pitched all five innings and recorded five strike outs, and only allowed four hits and one earned run.

At the plate, the Elks had five batters with a .750 batting average or better for the game. Kaitlin Tran went 5-for-5, Shelby Novotny went 4-for-5, Haley Ullrich went 3-for-4, Strain went-3-for-4, and Mykenna Haley went 3-for-3.

The team also recorded nine extra-base hits during the game, three of which came off the bat of Novotny.

Baseball: Elk River’s Nate Horn smiles toward the Elk dugout, after the seventh straight throw over to first from the Park Center Pitcher. Horn would steal second moments later. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Zach Olson got the win for the baseball team, striking out 11 batters in five innings of play, surrendering just one run in the first inning.

Like their softball counter parts, the boys also had a good day at the plate with Nate Horn going 2-for-4, Wyatt Morrell recording two hits, Connor Hogan recording four RBIs, Evan Christianson recording three RBIs, and Cole Daleiden going 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

The team also drew seven walks and were hit by pitches twice.