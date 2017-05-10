Mildred May Maenke

Mildred M. (McLaughlin) Maenke, age 81 of Anoka, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2017 after a long, courageous battle with a brain tumor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Olive; brother Lyle; and her infant son Jamie.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hal; son David (Karen) and daughter Judy (Mark) Lucas; grandchildren Kristen (Glenn) Walker, Ann (Andrew) Schaber, Emily Lucas, Matthew Maenke and Daniel Lucas; one great-grandson Blake Walker; brother Len McLaughlin (Linda Decker); and many nieces and nephews.

Mildred was born August 9, 1935 and was a life-long resident of the Anoka area. She worked for First National Bank in Anoka and was active at Trinity Episcopal Church her entire life. She loved to bowl, play cards and bingo, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Mildred will be remembered for her quick wit and caring heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed greatly.

Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1415 6th Ave. South, Anoka, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home

Anoka 763-421-0220

www.thurston-lindberg.com