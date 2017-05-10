Man who fled police in stolen tow truck apprehended after 30-plus minute pursuit into and out of Elk River

A man trying to flee police in a stolen tow truck was arrested this afternoon in Coon Rapids. Thirty-seven minute pursuit included u-turn on Highway 10 in Elk River.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a GPS tracking device in the truck enabled authorities to locate the truck at 1:40 p.m. May 10 as it headed west on Highway 10 out of Anoka County into Sherburne County.

An unmarked state patrol vehicle located the truck and called for back-up. The man driving the stolen tow truck made a U-turn in Elk River and headed east on Highway 10 back to Anoka County. Elk River Police assisted but bowed out when the motorist made his way back into Anoka County, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.

Police deployed stop-sticks to puncture the tires. A state trooper managed to get the truck off the road. It hit a freeway wall at Foley Boulevard on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids. The chase ended at 2:17 p.m.

The suspect driver was arrested and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, but was not injured, according to Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Tiffani Nelson.

The suspect will be booked at the Sherburne County Jail.