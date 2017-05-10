Judge Thomas Hayes will retire

Tenth District Judge Thomas Hayes is retiring. Judge Thomas Hayes

Hayes was appointed to the bench in 1995 by Gov. Arne Carlson, elected in 1996 and re-elected 2002, 2008, and 2014. He is chambered at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River.

Prior to becoming a judge, Hayes had been the Sherburne County attorney from 1991 to 1995.

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced May 5 that a Tenth Judicial District Court judgeship vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Hayes. The new judge will be chambered in Elk River.

A second judgeship vacancy will be created upon the upcoming retirement of Tenth District Judge James Dehn, chambered at Cambridge in Isanti County.

The commission will combine the vacancies and consider applicants for both seats simultaneously. The deadline for both is May 25.