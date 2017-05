Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Elk River will host its annual used book, bake and brat sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in the parish hall at 1326 Fourth St.

Hardcover books will be priced at $1 each and paperback books at 50 cents each.

There will also be baked goods and grilled hot dogs and brats for sale and drawings will be held. You need not be present to win.

For more information, call 763-441-5482.