Three Rivers Community Foundation accepting grant applications

The Three Rivers Community Foundation is accepting applications for the 2017 grants round. The deadline is July 15. Applications are available at http://www.trcommunityfoundation.org/

Grant applications must show how an organization will improve the quality of life and strengthen communities in the Elk River Area School District. Successful grant applications will be awarded to non-profit organizations with a 501(c)3 designation. Other non-profits must have a 501(c)3 fiscal agent to receive the grant.

TRCF will award grants of up to $7,500 each in one or more of the four following areas:

● Social, cultural, and leisure: To enhance educational opportunities, enrich the artistic and cultural climate, increase and diversify recreational opportunities.

● Public issues and information: Citizen-led initiatives that will enable thoughtful, non-partisan analysis of important community issues, particularly those that clarify and build consensus on resolving pressing community issues.

● Human services: To improve the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of health care service; to impact positively the housing, safety, employment, and other needs of vulnerable youth, elderly, and low-income people; or to lessen human suffering by building the ability of people to improve their lives.

● Education and lifelong learning: To improve the quality, scope, and accessibility of educational programming to all residents in the service area.

The foundation, which started in 1989, has given more than $760,000 in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in its service area. The mission is to improve the quality of life in the area and strengthen the community by developing, investing and distributing funds, and encouraging leadership. Three Rivers Community Foundation supports charitable organizations throughout the Elk River Area School District and the communities of Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, and Zimmerman