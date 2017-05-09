Royals, Thunder record varying results

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers and Zimmerman boys golf teams made their way to the Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge on May 8, and came away with varying results.

The Royals finished with a team score of 318, which put them in fourth place for the invite, but they were only six strokes behind the first-place finishing team Anoka.

“Boys played decent golf today and felt like they could have won it,” said Rogers head coach Dan Bursheim. “I was happy to see the scores from the team overall after a good week of practice and a talk about staying positive when dealing with tough situations.”

Nick Andersen was once again the leader for the Royals, finishing in fourth as an individual with a 76, three shots behind the leader. He was followed by Brady Groenewold and Andre Lenz, who both shot 80, Austin Scollard at 82, Alec Camerote with a 91, and Matt Becker who withdrew.

The Thunder, on the other hand, continue to work through the growing pains of having a very young team, finishing 14th out of 14 teams with a team score of 389.