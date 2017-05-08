Walk to help kids endure hospital stays

by Eric Oslund

Julia Cyr-Pobuda was admitted into Children’s Hospital in 2011, when she was 5 years old, for viral asthma.

Her time there was not always easy, but it was made much more enjoyable by the doctors and nurses who treated her and by the other activities she got to do: blowing bubbles, coloring, riding tricycles and more.

Since she has been released, she has been doing everything she can to help raise money for kids still in the hospital to try to make their stay more pleasant. Julia hopes to top last year’s success by raising $5,000.

A year ago she hosted the first-ever walk and run event for Julia’s Big Adventures, which raised $4,666.63, and this year she is looking to raise at least $5,000, with proceeds going to Child Life services at the hospital.

Julia’s second annual walk and run will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Prairie Park in Otsego, and there will be a little extra at this year’s event as well.

They are bringing in a DJ, a free photo booth, oversized yard games like Jenga, Yahtzee and bean bags – for which individuals can win prizes – and dogs will be welcome too as it will be taking place near Otsego’s dog park.

The Boondox hot dog and burger baskets will be back again for $5, which include all the fixings, their homemade chips and a cookie from Blue Egg Bakery.

There will be another $2 raffle this year where individuals can win a stay-and-play package with four water park passes at the Holiday Inn in Otsego. There will also be a drawing for a stay at the Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, Minnesota.

Julia’s goal is to have 150 participants for this event, and Cambria is looking to help her achieve that mark. Those who register by May 15 will be entered into a drawing for a basket from Cambria that includes two stemless wine glasses etched with the Cambria logo, one cheese board, one Wusthof cheese plane, two kitchen towels and a bottle of wine.

Like last year, if you register by May 25, you will receive a T-shirt with the logo that Julia drew herself – this year’s shirts are light blue.

To register for the event, visit https://juliaswalk.eventsmart.com.