Joyce Elaine Berna (Gustafson) Olsen

Joyce Olsen, age 80, of Elk River passed away May 7, 2017.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie; parents, Bernard and Norma Gustafson.

Survived by her husband of 55 years, Nick; daughters, Wende (Shawn) Davis and Cinde (Corey) Wiebusch; son-in-law, Brent Wiebusch; grandchildren, Kelsey, Trent and Trey Wiebusch, Brandon, Brian and Amy Davis, and Ella, Sienna and Josephine Wiebusch; other family, and friends.

Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St NW, visitation one hour before service. Visitation also Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River. Private Interment.

Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212

